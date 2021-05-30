Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Chairman Sells $273,928.48 in Stock

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $273,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marshall T. Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Marshall T. Reynolds sold 28,700 shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $546,161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

