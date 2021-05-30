Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Popular by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after acquiring an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $40,381,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 490,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,624. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

