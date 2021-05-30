Polis Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $1.49 million and $90.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009854 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $848.32 or 0.02401603 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

