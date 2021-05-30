Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.53. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

