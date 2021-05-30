PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 16th

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

PJT Partners stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. PJT Partners has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

