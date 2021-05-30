PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. 224,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.11.
In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
