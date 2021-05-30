PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. 224,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

