Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $17.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $74.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.82 billion to $78.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.51 billion to $79.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,160,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,194,273. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.