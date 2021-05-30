Persistence (XPRT) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Persistence has a total market cap of $204.57 million and $733,443.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Persistence has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.16 or 0.00032998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.05 or 0.00845782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08592392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00087368 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 105,255,831 coins and its circulating supply is 18,330,783 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

