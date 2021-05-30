Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.