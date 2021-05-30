Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,014. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $858.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,193 shares of company stock valued at $491,414. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

