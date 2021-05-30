Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Position Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Peoples Bancorp worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $637.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

