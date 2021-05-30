PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $12.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 114,324 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $490.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 102,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

