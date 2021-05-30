PegNet (PEG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,769.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $589,002.67 and approximately $2,769.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00312972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00194579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00827297 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

