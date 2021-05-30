PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,814,600 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the April 29th total of 4,964,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,390.2 days.
Shares of PCWLF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628. PCCW has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.
About PCCW
