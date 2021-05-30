PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,814,600 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the April 29th total of 4,964,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,390.2 days.

Shares of PCWLF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628. PCCW has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

