PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.16

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $16.29. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 373,904 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 62.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

