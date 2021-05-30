Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,082. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,491 shares of company stock worth $9,088,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $23,989,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $9,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

