Particl Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Particl has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003662 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $12.87 million and $9,197.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.04 or 0.00699585 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,815,872 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,215 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

