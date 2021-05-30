Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $32.78 on Friday. Parkland has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

