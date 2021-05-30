ParkinGo (GOT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $466.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $466.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

