Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

