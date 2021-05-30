Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

