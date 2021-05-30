Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $78.33 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion and a PE ratio of 32.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

