Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Up 84.1% in May

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the April 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORKLY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, February 12th. SEB Equities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orkla ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 9,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.5704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

