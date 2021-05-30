Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $194.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

