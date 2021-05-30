Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 80,141 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,699 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 432,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

