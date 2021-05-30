OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OMRNY opened at $79.90 on Friday. OMRON has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,462,000 after buying an additional 78,673 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

