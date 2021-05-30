OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
OMRNY opened at $79.90 on Friday. OMRON has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87.
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
