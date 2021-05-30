Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

