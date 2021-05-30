Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ODYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,495. Odyssey Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

