Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ODYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,495. Odyssey Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.
Odyssey Group International Company Profile
