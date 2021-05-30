NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $750.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $550.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $659.83.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $649.78 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $339.40 and a one year high of $651.10. The company has a market cap of $404.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $596.96 and a 200-day moving average of $550.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

