NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $659.83.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $649.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.79. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $339.40 and a fifty-two week high of $651.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $404.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.4% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

