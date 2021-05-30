Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the April 29th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 756,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 417.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 217,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 175,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 74,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

