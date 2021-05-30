Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the April 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAZ. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,239. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.