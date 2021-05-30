Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.