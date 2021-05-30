Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,664,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.