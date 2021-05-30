Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.56

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $16.51. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 10,040 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

