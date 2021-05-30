Nordstrom, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of JWN opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

