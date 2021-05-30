Nordic Nanovector ASA (OTCMKTS:NRNVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OTCMKTS:NRNVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRNVF opened at $1.64 on Friday. Nordic Nanovector ASA has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64.

Nordic Nanovector ASA Company Profile

Nordic Nanovector ASA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for hematological cancers in Norway and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is Betalutin, a CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma.

