Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $5.27. Nokia shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 802,888 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 1,560,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 8.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after buying an additional 615,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

