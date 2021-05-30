NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,605. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $180.89 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.92.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.