NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.
NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,605. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $180.89 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
