NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

Shares of NICE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.36. 96,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. NICE has a twelve month low of $180.89 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.08.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.92.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

