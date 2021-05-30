NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.
Shares of NICE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.36. 96,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. NICE has a twelve month low of $180.89 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.08.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
