Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,907 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Newell Brands worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,114,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 471,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after buying an additional 263,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

