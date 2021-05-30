New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.830–0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $709 million-$711 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.91 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to -0.400–0.370 EPS.

NEWR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 296,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

