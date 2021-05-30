New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.31 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.85.

NEWR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. 296,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

