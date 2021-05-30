Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 491 ($6.41).

NETW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 396 ($5.17) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

LON:NETW traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 398.80 ($5.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,175. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 498.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Network International has a 52-week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 503 ($6.57).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

