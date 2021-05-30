NETSTREIT Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 347.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $22.32 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.52 million and a P/E ratio of 32.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

