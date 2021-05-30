Nestree Trading Down 1.8% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $918,707.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,551.26 or 1.00691690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,592,530,850 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

