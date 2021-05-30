National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.89. 148,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

