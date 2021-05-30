National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Cormark increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.17.

TSE BMO opened at C$126.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$67.57 and a 12 month high of C$127.49.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

