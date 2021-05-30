NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Financial Comparison

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get NASB Financial alerts:

This table compares NASB Financial and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial 25.84% 12.11% 1.35%

This table compares NASB Financial and HMN Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.09 $10.30 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HMN Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NASB Financial and HMN Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HMN Financial beats NASB Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.