NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) received a C$6.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.61 million and a PE ratio of -55.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.73. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$4.86.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that NanoXplore will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.